Families who receive free or reduced-price lunches for their kids at school will receive money from the state

The benefits from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance add up to $420 per eligible child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families whose kids receive free or reduced-price lunches when they're at school will soon be getting a bit of financial help from the state.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will be issuing assistance in the form of a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).

Families with eligible children will automatically get that money without having to fill out an application.

The P-EBT payments are based on the number of school days missed per month during the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit amounts to $68 in March, $125 in April, $119 in May, and $108 in June. The maximum benefit is $420 per eligible child.

Payments will begin going out late this month and must be done by August 31, 2020.