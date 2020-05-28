Families who receive free or reduced-price lunches for their kids at school will receive money from the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families whose kids receive free or reduced-price lunches when they're at school will soon be getting a bit of financial help from the state.
The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will be issuing assistance in the form of a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).
Families with eligible children will automatically get that money without having to fill out an application.
The P-EBT payments are based on the number of school days missed per month during the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit amounts to $68 in March, $125 in April, $119 in May, and $108 in June. The maximum benefit is $420 per eligible child.
Payments will begin going out late this month and must be done by August 31, 2020.
For more information on eligibility and how the program will be rolled out, visit the state's website.