BUFFALO, N.Y. — As concerns about coronavirus grow, health officials in Erie County are taking a proactive approach to keeping the public informed.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said the virus, called COVID-19, is "rapidly evolving and spreading" and that as more countries experience the spread of the coronavirus, "successful containment at U.S. borders is becoming problematic."

Community spread of the virus, which began its spread in China, have been reported in Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, Messonnier said in a Tuesday press conference. The behavior of the virus spread outside of China has raised concern in the U.S.

Ultimately the CDC expects the virus to spread in the U.S.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein held a briefing Thursday to discuss the county's preparations and how residents can start to plan for potential infection in the community.

Dr. Burstein says the county health department is working with local hospitals, the emergency preparedness teams and local schools on a plan should there be a case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Erie County officials say there are no coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the county.

The challenge facing health officials is there is currently no vaccine to prevent infection and there is no anti-viral to treat the infection.

People who experience symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern, or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas, should call to their healthcare provider first before seeking treatment in person.

Health officials say the 2019 novel coronavirus is a new virus and shouldn’t be confused with other coronaviruses that have been around for many years that also cause upper respiratory symptoms, like the common cold.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is 'very, very ready' for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings.

