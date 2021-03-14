Erie County vaccination numbers outperform state average by more than 1%

According to the state vaccine tracker, 22.1 percent of the state population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County registered above the state's vaccination average by more than 1 percentage point this weekend, a first for Wester New York.

Gray counties are underperforming, such as Niagara, Orleans, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, and Allegany.

Blue counties are average, such as Genesee and Chautauqua County with between 21 percent and 23 percent of the population vaccinated.