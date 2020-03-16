ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says lab testing for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, will be delayed Monday due to a technical issue.

The department of health says the specimens collected Monday will be tested overnight, and test results for Erie County residents will be available Tuesday after their health care providers are informed.

Monday morning Erie County Health officials announced a new criteria for patients to be tested for coronavirus. They say patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19; fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc... now meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing through the Erie County Department of Health lab.

Residents who are experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider first.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: New details on Erie County COVID-19 cases & testing

RELATED: Coronavirus scams are starting to pop up

RELATED: NY, NJ, Connecticut to close bars, eateries, theaters, gyms to fight coronavirus