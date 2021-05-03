Erie County: 16.8% of residents have had at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

The county says 28,841 first doses have been administered at county-run points of distribution. For second doses, the number is 19,276.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 17 percent of Erie County residents have had at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, according to the county's health department on Friday.

The county said Friday that 16.8 percent of residents (154,226 people) have had at least one COVID dose, and 9.9 percent (91,248) of the population is fully vaccinated.

For comparison, according to data from the New York State Department of Health on Thursday, 16.2 percent of the state’s population has now had one dose of the vaccine and 8.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

According to the county, citing the New York State Department of Health's Vaccine Tracker for data running through Thursday, "93 percent of received vaccine doses through county, state, nursing home, hospital, pharmacy, and community sites" in the Western New York region.