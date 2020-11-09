Doctors: smokers are 7 times more likely to get coronavirus

Being around someone using cigarettes or e-cigarettes could put you at a higher risk during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors have a better idea who might be affected most by the coronavirus.

They're finding that people who smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes are seven times more likely to get the virus.

This could also impact young teens who smoke.

Doctors say you should have a conversation with them about how smoking could harm them in the long run.

"Saying that something can make you sicker so you won't be able to participate in football, or be in your school play. Immediate consequences is a great opportunity to reignite that conversation with your teenagers," pediatrician Dr. Lindy McGee said.

Doctors also say being around someone who smokes could also put you at a higher risk.