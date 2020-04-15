BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) last month, but he says he has recovered from the virus.

Pridgen says he is feeling well and that Erie County has released him from isolation.

Pridgen started developing coronavirus symptoms a month ago and has experienced symptoms such as weakness and fever. He then tested positive for the virus.

Even while battling COVID-19, Pridgen has remained active by holding virtual church services and attending common council meetings digitally.

He says one of the big learning lessons in his battle is the importance of social distancing.

"Maybe, when I look back that I had done that from day one, but of course it wasn't as known how quickly this disease can spread from person to person," Pridgen said.

Several of Pridgen's children also were diagnosed with coronavirus. One of them is still in isolation.

