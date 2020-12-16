Covid crisis leads to fiscal crisis for emergency medical service providers

According to the United New York Ambulance Network, the state’s ambulance industry has been among the hardest-hit nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s not unusual for emergency medical technicians to respond to a call, only to have the person decline to go to the hospital.

Treat-and-release calls are common, and even expected, when EMTs respond to a call. But they’re also not billable, which means financial losses must be subsidized by other calls.

In the early days of the pandemic, people were fearful of going to a hospital and risk exposure. Though call volume has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, EMS providers are still trying to catch up.