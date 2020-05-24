COVID-19 updates for Western New York counties on May 24

The Villages Rehab in Orleans County continues to deal with a coronavirus outbreak; another resident died Sunday, bringing the total to 24 deaths.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is comprised of eight counties: Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

We will continue to update this page with updates on each of the eight counties as they become available on Sunday.

Erie County

Erie County has not yet updated its COVID-19 case map nor published updates for Sunday.

On Saturday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stated that based on statistics, non-Erie County Western New York hospitals "must have had increased patients" on May 21.

The county executive explained that in that day, hospitalizations at Erie County hospitals decreased in a larger amount than Western New York as a whole.

On May 21, hospitalizations in Western New York as whole dropped to 177, down four from the day before. That same day in Erie County, hospitalizations dropped to 165, down 13 from the day before.

Additionally, on May 21 ICU patients dropped from 38 to 33. Of those 33 ICU patients, 27 required airway assist/intubations, a decrease of three from the day before.

Discharges exceeded admissions on May 21, with 25 discharges compared to nine admissions. Six people died in Erie County hospitals on May 21.

On Friday night, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that there are now 5,465 cases of COVID-19 within the county. The county executive also reported eight more deaths, bringing the total to 480.

The Health Department said it has conducted 40,291 coronavirus diagnostic tests so far. On Thursday alone, over 2,200 tests were conducted in Erie County.

Niagara County

Niagara County now reports 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health on Sunday.

There have been 64 new cases since Friday, and 10,307 people have been tested so far.

On Sunday, the Niagara County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 related deaths since Thursday. There are a total of 59 deaths in the county.

The county does not plan on providing another report or updating its coronavirus case map until Tuesday, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Anyone in Niagara County who is looking to get tested for COVID-19 at Niagara Community College must call the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Drive-thru testing is by appointment only.

Cattaraugus County

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new cases and one additional death on Sunday. The county currently has 62 confirmed cases. Three people have died.

The Cattaraugus County's COVID-19 tracking map shows that 19 cases are currently active, up two from Saturday

There have been 41 recoveries, 73 people are now under quarantine/isolation orders, and 3,075 negative test results out of 3,369 tests.

Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County now has 74 confirmed cases, 27 of them are active and one person is hospitalized.

The two latest positive cases are a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.

The county says that 43 people have recovered, and four people have died from the illness.

The Chautauqua County Public Health Director currently has 167 cases under quarantine or isolation orders due to showing symptoms, awaiting test results, or having risk factors.

Chautauqua reports having 2,412 negative test results to date.

Allegany County has not yet updated its COVID-19 case map nor published updates for Sunday.

No new cases were reported on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the total number of confirmed cases holding at 44.

As of Saturday, there has been one death, 41 recoveries, and 10 people who are were under quarantine/isolation orders. A total of 627 people have been released from quarantine/isolation out of 637.

The Wyoming County Health Department did not report any new cases of coronavirus from Thursday through Sunday, although it did not report any new test results on Saturday or Sunday.

The county's case map currently shows 76 positive cases of COVID-19. There are three cases currently active.

Overall, there have been five deaths and 68 recoveries. Currently three residents are in mandatory isolation and 12 are in mandatory quarantine.

The county reports 1,383 negative test results as of Saturday (no increase), out of 1,459 total tests (no increase).

The county reported one new case Sunday, after no new cases were reported on Friday and Saturday. Total number of cases is now 179. The latest case was a community member.

The county does not plan to update its coronavirus case map numbers until after the Memorial Day holiday.

As of Saturday, four people have died and 112 people have recovered.

As of Friday, 11 residents are under mandatory isolation orders, and 42 people are in mandatory quarantine. There are 11 active cases, down three from Thursday. The county reported 2,569 negative test results out of 2,747 tests.

The county reported six new cases on Sunday, reaching 200 positive cases in the county. Five of the new cases come from a nursing home, and an additional death was reported out of another area nursing home.

Five of the new cases are people living at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Medina.

As of May 23, the "New York State Nursing Home and ACF (Adult Care Facilties) COVID Related Deaths Statewide" database showed that three people have died so far from positive cases of COVID-19 at Orchard Rehab.

The county also reported one new death Sunday. The individual was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albion.

On Sunday, the Orleans County Health Department reported that 24 deaths in the county have been in The Villages. Overall, the county reports 29 COVID-19 deaths of county residents.

Orleans DOH says that the State Department of Health has swabbed (diagnostic test) on all residents and employees of The Villages.

Orleans does not plan to update its coronavirus case map until after the Monday Memorial Day holiday.