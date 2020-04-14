BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths have increased in Erie County.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Erie County Department of Health says there are a total of 1,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Erie County

The county says there are 84 COVID-19 related deaths among Erie County residents. However, the New York State Department of Health has 94 deaths listed for Erie County.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Erie County health officials to see where the discrepancies are. County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out the difference in numbers on Monday on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poloncarz signed an executive order, approved by New York State, closing all campgrounds in the county beginning at 9 a.m. April 15.

Camping is prohibiting at any campsite in the county.

RELATED: Erie County closes campgrounds effective April 15

RELATED: Gov Cuomo: Curve continues to flatten, but number of deaths still rising