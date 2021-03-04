COVID-19 percent positive rate sees slight decrease Friday in WNY region

The percent positive rate increased from 3.89 percent on Wednesday, to 4.04 percent on Thursday, and landed at 4.03 percent on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region continues to see an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, based on the latest data released Saturday by New York State.

As of Friday, 230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results decreased slightly on Friday. The percent positive rate increased from 3.89 percent on Wednesday, to 4.04 percent on Thursday, and decreased slightly to 4.03 percent on Friday. Currently, the Western New York region has the fourth highest percent positive rate in the state, behind New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

"New Yorkers are following the science and getting themselves and their families vaccinated, and they should be commended for that. But we're still fighting a pandemic and the infection rate is a function of our actions," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"As we expand eligibility, open more vaccination sites and continue our robust testing, it's critical that New Yorkers continue wearing masks and following the public health guidance. It has been a long and difficult road and I know everyone is struggling with COVID fatigue, but we need to stay the course until we actually reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 4,491.



Of the 251,210 tests reported yesterday, 7,846 were positive (3.12% of total).



Sadly, there were 60 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/0unw4cIIGk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 3, 2021

Statewide, 251,210 total tests were reported to New York State on Friday. Of those tests, 7,846 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.12 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little higher at 3.59 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State decreased Friday, to 4,491. That number is down 49 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 902 were in the ICU, and 567 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 60 New Yorkers died from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 40,696.