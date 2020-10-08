COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 numbers across the board continue to drop in New York State.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during a conference call that the daily positive rate in the state is 0.88%.
Cuomo also announced that there were 535 new hospitalizations, which is a new low and there are 127 patients in the ICU, which is also a new low.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also shared that numbers in Erie County continue to go down, as well.
Poloncarz shared that there are only 6 people in the county who are in the ICU.
Cuomo added that there were 2 more COVID related deaths in the state.