COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in NYS

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during a conference call that the daily positive rate in the state is 0.88%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 numbers across the board continue to drop in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday during a conference call that the daily positive rate in the state is 0.88%.

Cuomo also announced that there were 535 new hospitalizations, which is a new low and there are 127 patients in the ICU, which is also a new low.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also shared that numbers in Erie County continue to go down, as well.

COVID19 Updates from August 8th. With 6 people in the ICU our numbers continue to go down. pic.twitter.com/CYhl2gXE0M — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 10, 2020

Poloncarz shared that there are only 6 people in the county who are in the ICU.