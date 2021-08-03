COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in WNY region; drop below 150 for first time since Nov. 13

As of Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in the WNY region decreased to 146, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to drop, according to the latest data from New York State.

As of Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in the region decreased to 146, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. This is the first time the number of hospitalizations dropped below 150 since November 13.

Meanwhile, the region's seven day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results fluctuated over the past three days. On Friday the region's percent positive rate was 1.94 percent, which increased to 1.99 percent on Saturday, and decreased to 1.95 percent on Sunday.

Below you can view the current rolling average of percent positive rates for all eight counties in our area:

Wyoming 4.4 percent

Erie 2.6 percent

Niagara 2.4 percent

Genesee 2.4 percent

Cattaraugus 2.2 percent

Chautauqua 2 percent

Orleans 1.9 percent

Allegany 1 percent

Statewide, 146,456 tests were reported to the state on Sunday. Of those tests, 5,309 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.62 percent.

The state saw a slight increase in the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York on Sunday. The state reports that 4,830 people were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 1,005 were in the ICU and 669 of which required intubation.

Sixty-four more New Yorkers died Sunday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 39,093.