COVID-19 booster doses now available for eligible New Yorkers

There are four groups of New Yorkers who received the Pfizer vaccine that are eligible for a booster shot.

NEW YORK — Today New York State began administering COVID-19 booster doses.

To be eligible, you must have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and be part of one of four groups eligible:

If you are 65 years and older, or residents in long-term care settings.

If you are 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

If you are 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on your individual benefits and risks

If you are 18-64 years old and are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of your occupational or institutional setting, based on your individual benefits and risks.

New York state says at this time, anyone who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago are eligible. If you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you currently are not eligible.

"Our top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "As we've heard from our federal and State medical and health experts, as with many other vaccines, the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine can wane over time. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer. While the focus of our vaccination effort remains ensuring all unvaccinated New Yorkers get vaccinated, those who are booster eligible should waste no time receiving maximum protection from COVID-19 as soon as possible."

The state has launched a new website with dedicated information about booster doses, additional doses, eligibility, frequently asked questions and resources.

"The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective at preventing severe cases and hospitalization," said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "After reviewing data from New York State, across the United States and around the world, our federal and State health experts including New York State's Clinical Advisory Committee agree: more vulnerable New Yorkers can keep their protection up by getting a booster dose at least six months after they complete their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series. Eligible New Yorkers should receive their booster dose or consult with their primary health care provider if they have questions. There are many vaccines that require more than one or two doses for lasting protecting, including the tetanus, measles-mumps-rubella, and Hepatitis A and B shots."

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $65 million in funding to all county health departments to build the infrastructure needed to support the quick distribution of booster doses.