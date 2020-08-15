New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest number since March 17

Additionally, the state says that a new record-high was hit in terms of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day statewide.

NEW YORK — On Friday, August 15, New York saw record-lows and record-highs that indicate a positive trend as far as coronavirus numbers in New York State.

The governor's office says that New York had the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Friday since March 17: 523 people.

Additionally, the state says that a new record-high was hit in terms of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day statewide — 88,668 — which shows the state's testing abilities and an increase in the number of people seeking out testing.

"In New York, we knew from the beginning that testing would be a key factor in controlling this new virus," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "We ramped up testing immediately and took a nation-leading role in developing capacity to test as many New Yorkers as possible, and I'm proud that we continue to raise the bar and we've broken our record high once again."

The percent of tests coming back positive remained low even while testing say a record high, with 0.83 percent of tests coming back positive statewide. This means that 734 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday across New York State.

Western New York however did see an increase in the percent positive rate for Friday. From Wednesday to Thursday, the percent-positive rate stayed at 0.7 percent, and then increased to 1.3 percent on Friday.

Five people died on Friday from COVID-19 statewide. There were no deaths in any Western New York county that day. So far, 25,244 New Yorkers have died from the virus during the pandemic.

"Yesterday's numbers - especially the new low in hospitalizations - continue to reflect the progress we've made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country," Cuomo added, encouraging New Yorkers to continue social distancing measures.