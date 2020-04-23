BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — CODE 19 has been issued for Buffalo and East Aurora Thursday morning.

The following shelters are open around the clock Thursday and Friday.

• ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

• Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both shelters will be open during the day Thurday, overnight, and will remain open Friday as daytime centers.

Holy Cross, located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, will also be open overnight for men from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The WNY Coalition for the Homeless reminds people that Holy Cross is a shelter for men only.

Individuals in need of shelter in southern Erie County can call (716) 240-2220 x106. The Rural Outreach Center has an outreach van that will be dispatched to pick up homeless individuals and bring them to the shelter.

To receive Code-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.

