MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon. The county addressed the public in a press conference, where they also announced a new website listing businesses open for takeout and delivery.

Chautauqua County currently has 35 people in precautionary quarantine, and while they are still waiting on test results, all tests have come back negative, so far.

Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Director of Health and Human Services, emphasized in the press conference that while they do not have positive tests yet, they do believe the virus is spreading in the area.

However, Schuyler says, many healthy people who get coronavirus will only develop mild symptoms. For this reason, only people at high risk or who are seriously ill should seek testing.

Chautauqua County will prioritize tests for health care workers, those who are most ill, or those most at risk of serious illness. They are also asking the public to limit use of emergency services to those who have life-threatening illnesses, and that healthy people should not buy and use masks and other protective gear needed by medical professionals.

The county also announced the launch of CHQbuylocal.com, a website where people can find a list of open businesses (for takeout or delivery) in Chautauqua County. You can also add your restaurant on the website.

The county is currently looking into the use of Lakeshore Hospital as a potential quarantine site.

