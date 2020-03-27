CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County announced Friday that it has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to five positive cases.

The two new cases include a man in his 60s with recent travel to New York City, and a woman in her 30s with no recent travel.

As of Friday, Chautauqua County had 16 people under mandatory quarantine, 38 in precautionary quarantine, 49 in mandatory isolation (symptomatic and pending test results), and 66 negative test results.

There are 49 tests for which the county is waiting for the results.

The county has extended the deadline that delinquent property owners have to pay taxes before the foreclosure process happens, from April 15 to June 18.

