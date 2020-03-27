AMHERST, N.Y. — It's a familiar story.

People seeking COVID-19 testing have been stymied by a lack of laboratory testing materials to perform the tests. That's what Erie County officials say has kept them from doing more testing locally.

Catholic Health (CHS) is now saying the same thing. It cannot get its hands on supplies.

Earlier in the week, CEO Mark Sullivan told The Buffalo News his hospitals have the equipment for a newly approved, faster test for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, made by the California company Cepheid.

Sullivan saying while the Erie County Public Health Laboratory was processing 100 tests a day, with testing supplies from Cepheid his hospitals could turn around 800 a day.

But yesterday in a statement, CHS noted it was still at work trying to get supplies. And spokeswomen JoAnn Cavanaugh tells 2 On Your Side today CHS does not have a timeline for getting the cartridges. When asked what the problem was, Cavanaugh would not elaborate.

