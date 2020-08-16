Buffalo State students move into dorms this week with COVID-19 precautions

All students living on campus will have to undergo a quarantine. The length is determined by where students are coming from.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked the start of move in for SUNY Buffalo State students, which is looking quite different this year. Move in dates have been staggered, students are receiving "PPE kits" and all students living on campus will undergo, to some extent, a quarantine.

Buffalo State shared with the public on August 11 what residence life will look life for students during coronavirus.

One of the biggest changes will be that students who come from a travel advisory state will be quarantining in North Wing for two weeks starting on Sunday. All meals will be delivered to students and they won't be able to move into their official dorms until the two weeks is up.

North Wing will also become the dormitory for students who need to quarantine during the semester.

The rest of Buffalo State's resident student community will move in to their official dorms at staggered dates and times over the next week. Those students will also have meals delivered to their residence hall as they will need to quarantine for seven days, as a precaution.

And while move in day in years past has meant families and friends helping carry personal items and wishing students off, this year only one person will be allowed to join each student as they move in. College-owned moving carts also won't be available.

Lastly, throughout the semester, students won't be allowed to have non-student or commuter students visit in the dorms as part of the college's attempt to slow the spread.