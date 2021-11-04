Appointments full for Erie County Covid clinic for 5-11 year-olds set for Saturday

The county Health Department expects to release information soon on upcoming clinics set for November 13 and 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many parents are wasting no time signing up to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Erie County Health Department said Thursday spots for its clinic for 5-11-year-olds set for this Saturday are already full. It expects to release information of clinic sites for November 13 and 20 soon, which will include registration links.

Walgreens and Rite Aid are booking appointments online right now, but they won't start giving the vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds until Saturday.

CVS is also accepting appointments and administering shots beginning on Sunday.

Rite Aid has partnered with Amherst Central Schools to hold clinics on November 13 and December 4.

Wednesday, Erie County got a little more than two-thousand Pfizer doses for the younger age group and is waiting for a second order.

Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said there's probably a little bit of a bottleneck because so many people are ordering the vaccines at once.