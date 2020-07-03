ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Saturday afternoon with the latest information regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, in New York State. During the press conference Cuomo also declared a state of emergency.

Cuomo announced that there are 32 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. This brings the total to 76 cases in New York State; however, none of the confirmed cases are here in Western New York.

The governor said hundreds of tests have been conducted so far in the state. He also gave a list of where the current cases are in New York. He said 11 cases are in New York City, 57 cases are in Westchester County, two are in Rockland County, four are in Nassau County and two are in Saratoga County.

Out of the 76 confirmed cases 10 people have been hospitalized.

Cuomo says declaring a state of emergency allows for New York State additional powers during this time. This includes purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments.

There are currently 116 people in quarantine in Erie County as part of the coronavirus protocol. New York State says 115 of those quarantines are precautionary. One quarantine is mandatory. Niagara County says they have four people under voluntary quarantine.

You can view the full press conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo in the video player above.

