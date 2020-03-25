NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — There are two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh says there have been 14 positives cases of coronavirus to date in the county. Thirteen of those individuals are currently in isolation

However, one person has recovered and is said to be doing well.

Wydysh says the first new case is a 62-year-old female in the Town of Pendleton, who is isolating at home. The second new case is a 59-year-old female in North Tonawanda, who is also isolating at home.

Niagara County currently has 67 individuals in quarantine. Wydysh added that 32 individuals have been released from quarantine.

The county says it is still waiting on two pending test results.

