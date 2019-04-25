BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York saw a rain/snow mix overnight Saturday into Sunday. A quick moving area of low pressure shifted south of us from the Ohio Valley and brought mainly rain with some wet snow.

The good news is the system will move through quickly and be out of here by Sunday afternoon with partly sunny skies the rest of the day and temperatures at least warming into the 40s.

In a futile attempt to make you feel better about the possibility of late-season snow, here are the latest observed snowfalls over the past 5 years:

wgrz

Over the last 40 years, there have only been three occasions when at least a half inch of snow was recorded in Buffalo after April 20th. The most recent was in 2012.

For more information about the forecast and to view our interactive Doppler radar, please visit the Storm Team 2 weather page.