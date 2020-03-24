ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman has died in Erie County from COVID-19, according to the Erie County Department of Health. This is the first reported death in the county.

The department of health says a woman in her 80s has died in the past 24 hours. The Erie County Department of Health says no other details about this individual will be released.

RELATED: Confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Erie County now up to 114

RELATED: Cuomo: Rate of infection of coronavirus (COVID-19) is going up rapidly; NYS now has 25,665 confirmed cases