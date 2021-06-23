Williamsville school district celebrates retiree with courtyard dedication

The courtyard at Mill Middle School will now be called Calandra's Corner, in honor of principal Mike Calandra, who is retiring this year.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District celebrated a lifelong educator who is retiring this year.

The courtyard at Mill Middle School will now be called Calandra's Corner, in honor of the lucky retiree principal Mike Calandra. He started his career as a teacher and worked his way up, serving as principal for over 20 years.

"I'm lucky to have had the students that I've had over the past 21 years, and the teachers and support staff," Calandra said. "You know the saying, 'It takes a village'? I couldn't agree with that more."