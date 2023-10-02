Buffalo Sabres Foundation launches new literacy hubs

The hubs are a place for students to check out books and resources that will help them learn to develop a love for reading.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some members of the Buffalo Sabres on Friday attended the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center to open the first of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation's new literacy hubs.

It's part of a partnership with the Western New York Literacy Initiative.

The hubs are a place for students to check out books and resources that will help them learn to develop a love for reading, and the science behind the books chosen for these hubs is also pretty specific.

"What the Sabres literacy foundation has done is they have funded these wonderful, decodable books," Buffalo PS No. 99 principal Kathleen Sciolino said. "In short, a decodable book is going to be on the student's level, where they are going to be able to sound out the words in the book to make it easier for them to read."