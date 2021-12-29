BPS to resume in-person instruction starting January 3

Cash says the school district is continuing to work closely with New York State and Erie County to ensure the safety of its students. At this time, students are still being advised to bring their computers to and from school each day.

In the letter Cash said in part, "On behalf of the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Board of Education, we thank you for all you have done to help us remain fully open during the first half of the school year. As we turn our efforts toward navigating our school system through the threat of Omicron, and while we also work to provide an equal and high-quality education for every child, we ask you to do what you must do to keep our schools safe and to keep them open."