BPS to resume in-person instruction starting January 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at the Buffalo Public School District will be returning to in-person instruction five days a week starting Monday, January 3. Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash made the announcement Wednesday in a letter to teachers and parents.
Cash says the school district is continuing to work closely with New York State and Erie County to ensure the safety of its students. At this time, students are still being advised to bring their computers to and from school each day.
The superintendent is also urging both parents and students to get vaccinated if they haven't already. In addition, the school district is advising students and staff to stay home if they're feeling ill.
In the letter Cash said in part, "On behalf of the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Board of Education, we thank you for all you have done to help us remain fully open during the first half of the school year. As we turn our efforts toward navigating our school system through the threat of Omicron, and while we also work to provide an equal and high-quality education for every child, we ask you to do what you must do to keep our schools safe and to keep them open."