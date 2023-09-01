Buffalo Public School #61 will unveil a new updated book vending machine

Buffalo Public Schools will unveil their book vending machines on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School #61, also know, as the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, will be unveiling a newly updated book vending machine with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The school had received their initial first one back in 2018.

In attendance to celebrate will be Buffalo Public School Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

The book vending machines were introduced through a program that is all about finding a new way to make reading fun and accessible to kid's in school. They are accessible not by cash but rather tokens that students can earn in class.

We reported on another vending machine back in February of 2023 when reporter Lauren Hall visited a new machine that had been placed at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence.

When she visited she spoke to the school's Principal Natasha Hendricks, who said, "Of course we want students to love reading. Gone are the days when students just kind of go to the library sit in the library and read books. So we want to give them books to take home with them that will be their very own."

Lydia T. Wright had been the latest Buffalo Public School to get a book vending machine prior to the new updated one that is being unveiled on Tuesday September 5.

The Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction was the first to start the trend back in 2018, when they had contacted CEO Jay Blumberg of Global Vending Group about creating a custom machine.