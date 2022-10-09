Andover Central School District superintendent placed on leave

It's not clear on the reason why. An announcement was posted Friday notifying students and parents of the change.

ANDOVER, N.Y. — The Andover Central School District Superintendent Dr. Derek Schuelein has been placed on paid administrative leave.

It's not clear on the reason why. An announcement was posted Friday notifying students and parents of the change.

Members of the Board of Education say they will not comment at this time.

Kathryn Slavinski has been appointed acting superintendent in the meantime.

Read the full statement below: