Downtown Buffalo Hyatt hotel closing for good

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pillar of downtown Buffalo's hospitality industry is closing for good.
“At this time, Hyatt Regency Buffalo will no longer be operated as a Hyatt-branded hotel or affiliated with Hyatt as of June 1, 2020,” a spokesperson said in a statement.” Unfortunately, as Hyatt will no longer be operating the hotel, we’ve been forced to make the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs across our hotel workforce.”
The hotel, closed since March, has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Then, owner Paul Snyder said the hotel lost $80,000 in revenue in a single day. For more on this developing story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.