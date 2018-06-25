NIAGARA FALLS, NY - We are learning more about the arrest of a New York City man in Niagara Falls, after he was wanted for allegedly chopping his pregnant wife's arm off.

Robert Blevin took a video of the arrest Yong Yu, which is being widely shared on social media and by news organizations across the country.

Blevin manages an eatery and a bar in the food court at the One Niagara Complex, just steps from the world famous Niagara Falls, and even closer to the Rainbow Bridge to Canada.

Blevin told 2 On Your Side that on Friday morning, the day before Yu's capture, The U.S. Marshal's service came to the food court and showed Yu’s picture, asking the proprietors of the many businesses in the complex and their employees to keep an eye out for him.

When Yu appeared in the food court Saturday evening, those working there were quick to notice him and take action.

According to Blevin, the first person to notice Yu was a sidewalk hot dog vendor, working at the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Mayor O’Laughlin Drive about one block away from the One Niagara Center.

“He walked over here to let us know that he (Yu) had entered the building,” Blevin told WGRZ-TV.

“Then I looked around, and noticed him standing in line to get food,” said Blevin, who believes Yu ordered hot pot noodle soup.

“I took my camera over there and kinda stuck it in his face, to get positive ID for law enforcement to make the arrest,” Blevin continued, while others called 9-1-1. “We contacted the Marshals and Niagara Falls police and they were here immediately."

Blevin said that while merchants had made been made aware by the Marshals of the severity and brutality of Yu’s alleged crimes, he was not nervous about getting involved.

“Absolutely not,” said Blevin. “I had a couple of my buddies with me…and if anything would have happened -which I hoped it wouldn't have - we probably would have apprehended him ourselves until the law got here because we knew the situation was pretty serious.”

© 2018 WGRZ