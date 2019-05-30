LEWISTON, N.Y. — Officials at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston says several of the statues were vandalized.

The incident happened sometime overnight between May 28-29.

A statement from Father Peter Calabrese says several statues were severely damaged, including the one of Jesus as the Sacred Heart and the statue of St. Guadenza that were pushed over.

Other statues had pieces broken off. A large urn and benches were pushed over as well.

Right now, damages are still being reviewed. The cost to replace and repair the damaged statues could reach $50,000 according to officials.

"The vandalism done deeply hurts us but is also an affront to those whose hard earned donations acquired the damaged items and the tens of thousands of pilgrims who visit the Shrine each year." said Father Calabrese.

Lewiston Police are investigating.

The Shrine is still open and scheduled events are still happening.

