BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teenagers were shot on Briscoe Avenue near Walden Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Buffalo Police.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was treated and released.

The boys' names have not been released at this time.

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the overnight shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text or call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.