AMHERST, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested after stealing from a store at the Boulevard Mall and leading police on a chase.

Amherst Police tell 2 on Your side charges are pending against Shaun Connors, 30, of Depew, and Vanessa Armstead, 30, of Buffalo.

Around 8 Tuesday night the pair crashed into another car at the corner of Leslie and East Ferry Streets in the City of Buffalo.

Police say Connors and Armstead tried to run, but were quickly caught.