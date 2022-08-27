Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says

It was the second shooting incident in less than 24 hours in the area of the store, Converse police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said.

Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart located at FM 78 and Crestway around 2 p.m Saturday.

According to the Converse Police Department, a shooting happened Friday night in a neighborhood near the Walmart, no one was injured.

Then on Saturday afternoon, another shooting incident happened at the same location, with one suspect running through the back loading area of the Walmart, officials say.

Everyone in the store was evacuated Saturday afternoon, according to Converse police.

"I'm like going in and then all I hear is get out! Get out! And I was like, what's happening," said Angelie Monroy, a customer.

Monroy was walking into the Walmart with her 2-year-old daughter when people told her there was a shooting inside the store.

"Then I grab my daughter and I'm holding her and I'm running back to my car," said Monroy.

Monroy said she drove to where employees were evacuated in the parking lot. Then, she began filming the scene as it unfolded.

"Then [I started] speaking with the other employees. I went around like, 'Hey are you okay," she said.

Monroy said employees told her they heard gun shots inside. Even responding officers thought bullets popped off on radio scanner saying shots were coming from the pharmacy. However, Sheriff Javier Salazar said they later found no evidence of shots fired in the store.

"It sounded pretty chaotic and I'm surprised we have no injuries," said the sheriff.

The sheriff said deputies found the man in the store and without a gun.

Salazar said five juvenile suspects and three adult suspects were detained. Charges are still being processed, he said.

As for Monroy, she doesn't plan on shopping at the Walmart again.