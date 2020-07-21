Police investigate jewelry theft in Town of Niagara

NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Town of Niagara Police Department needs your help locating a person wanted for stealing from a jewelry store.
Police posted on their Facebook page that the suspect entered the Kay Jewelers store on Military Road Monday and requested to see an 8 carat diamond bracelet. They say that when the employee placed the bracelet on the counter, the man grabbed it and ran out of the store.
Anyone who might know the man pictured is asked to contact Town of Niagara Police at: 716-215-1480.