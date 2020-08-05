WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police say a Buffalo man is facing charges for allegedly leaving his small child in a stroller outside while committing thefts.

Officers were called to the Rite Aid on Seneca Street near Union Road for a report of a child left unattended in a stroller by the bus stop.

When officers arrived, they say the father, Kyle A. McEvoy, 30, was leaving the store. Police estimate he had been in the store for about 10 minutes.

Police say McEvoy was in possession of several stolen items from a vehicle parked across the street from the Southgate Plaza. They are looking at surveillance video to see if McEvoy took anything from the Rite Aid.

Police McEvoy became uncooperative and combative and had to be forcibly taken into custody.

He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal possesion of stolen property.

The child was turned over to his mother and referred to Child and Family Services.

McEvoy was released on appearance tickets in accordance to NYS bail reform.