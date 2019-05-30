SANBORN, N.Y. — The Niagara Wheatfield School District is addressing concerns about allegations of a student being forced to attend school with the student who admitted to raping her.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek confirms that an 18-year-old student admitted to raping a girl in his home, but would not release more specific details as the suspect may be considered for youthful offender status when he is sentenced in July.

Several concerned parents and residents in school district contacted 2 On Your Side after a Facebook post began to circulate about the victim's experience at school.

Dan Ljiljanich, Superintendent at Niagara Wheatfield Central School District issued this statement on the district's website.

I would like to address an incident involving two of our NWSD high school students regarding an allegation of serious, improper conduct reported to law enforcement previously and that took place off school property and outside of school functions in the summer 2018. This incident has been a criminal matter and therefore was proceeding through the criminal justice process with law enforcement.

The District adheres to state and federal requirements regarding student investigations and discipline. The District’s ability to address an allegation concerning an incident which occurred outside of school grounds and functions and which is being investigated by law enforcement is particularly challenging. That notwithstanding, our counselors and members of our administration have been working with the families throughout this situation and will continue to provide support and counseling as requested. We take any allegations involving student misconduct very seriously and, as appropriate, proceed with our own internal investigations in accordance with state and federal requirements and cooperate with law enforcement.

In this instance, I was just informed that the student accused plead guilty to unlawful conduct this past week in court. As a District, we are now in a position to address the situation directly and will do so.

This has been a challenging time for those involved and for our District community. I ask that you respect their privacy.

