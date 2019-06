BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was arrested Wednesday, accused of trying to bring fentanyl into the the Erie County Rath Building.

Sheriff's deputies say Carl Korzkowski, 41, had four packagages of fentanyl with him as he was going through the metal detector.

The sheriff's office says once deputies noticed the drugs, Korzkowski took off on foot. The short chase ended along Pearl Street.

In addition to a drug charge, he also faces a count of resisting arrest.