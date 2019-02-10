BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man facing hate crime charges in connection with a traffic accident that ended with an altercation appeared in court Wednesday.

Jeffrey Calhoun, 62, is charged with one count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree as a Hate Crime, a Class “D” felony, one count of Menacing in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, a Class “E” felony, one count of Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, a Class “E” felony, and one count of Assault in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor, following an incident in July.

A trial date has been set for January 6, 2020.

Calhoun was previously charged with Attempted Robbery 1st, Menacing 2nd, and Harassment 2nd.

The incident July 16 near the intersection of Colvin and St. Lawrence Avenues.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says it started when a woman allegedly rear-ended Calhoun's vehicle, and then a verbal altercation followed.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Calhoun tried to steal a purse from the woman and displayed a handgun. Calhoun is also accused of grabbing the victim, biting her left arm, and throwing her to the ground.

Witnesses took video of the incident that was posted on Facebook, and at one point, you can see a man, identified by police as Calhoun, holding a gun during the struggle.