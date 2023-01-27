Local response to bodycam video in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

"It was extremely disturbing and inhumane," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders from Western New York and across the state were quick to condemn what they saw on bodycam video, the death of Tyre Nichols.

Authorities on Friday released the bodycam footage from five Memphis Police officers, beating Tyre Nichols to death. His death resulted in murder charges and nationwide outrage.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown watched the footage before an appearance at the steps of City Hall for a prayer circle.

"I watched the camera footage of the vicious attack that killed Tyre Nichols with members of the community in my office," he said in a statement. "It was extremely disturbing and inhumane. I condemn the actions of the individuals who brutally murdered an unarmed man.

"Violence like this has absolutely no place in our society. We must support each other and work together to heal. My heartfelt condolences go out to Tyre Nichols’ family and the entire Memphis community."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a statement from John Garcia, who on Friday night said "the actions of the five former officers were inhumane. As law enforcement officers and public servants, we are sworn to protect and serve our citizens.

"What occurred in Memphis was a gross abdication of this solemn duty."

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke of a call to action at the highest levels.

"Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder," she said. "I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country.

"More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible."

New York State Police also responded, saying "we strongly condemn the attack carried out by those five former members of the Memphis Police Department." The full statement is listed below.

Having reviewed the video of the incident involving Trye Nichols, we strongly condemn the attack carried out by those five former members of the Memphis Police Department. Their actions are damaging to the work that has been done to rebuild trust between police and the communities they serve. We are outraged and sickened, and we also understand the frustration being felt by the public.

Integrity is a core value of the New York State Police. We train our members to treat people with respect, to show compassion and empathy, and to safeguard their rights. While we sometimes find ourselves in dangerous and unpredictable situations, we have absolutely no tolerance for any excessive use of force, and any Troopers who violate our policies and break the law will always be held fully accountable.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nichols family, and we remain committed to serving New Yorkers while showing dignity and respect for everyone.