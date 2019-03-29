NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A doctor from Lewiston is now facing charges related to a disturbing crime.

Dr. Robert Bull, Jr. is accused of engaging in oral sex with a patient during an appointment on March 27, 2019.

Niagara Falls Police and the Niagara County District Attorney's office say it happened while Bull was working as an M.D. and health care provider in the after-hours clinic of the Golisano Center for Community Health in Niagara Falls.

D.A. Caroline Wojtaszek says she's grateful for the quick investigation into the crime.

"When a patient seeks treatment from a medical doctor, they should do so with the full confidence and trust that they will not be subjected to sexual conduct," Wojtaszek said.

Dr. Bull was arraigned Friday morning on a felony charge of Criminal Sexual Act. He's due back in court on April 12, 2019.

Anyone with any more information on the crime is asked to call the Niagara Falls Detective Bureau at (716) 286-4553.