BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing from an elementary school's PTO.

Danyelle Osika, 42, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for attempting to make a false entry in the records to conceal the commission of the theft. Erie County Judge Ken Case also ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service.

Investigators say Osika stole approximately $3,800 last year while she was a district representative of the Hillview Elementary School PTO in Lancaster.

She was removed from the PTO at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. As part of her sentence, she is not allowed to hold a position where she has access to another person or organization's funds.

She has already repaid the missing money.