JAMESTOWN, NY - A Jamestown man has been arrested following a search which recovered drugs and two rifles.

Jamestown Police say Willie Graham, 37, of Jamestown, was arrested Monday afternoon when the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the state police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team searched a residence on Foote Avenue in Jamestown.

Graham was wanted on multiple felony warrants. Police arrested Graham on those charges along with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, after they found meth and two rifles in the residence.

Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Jamestown Police also remind residents that any information on narcotics or weapons in Jamestown can contact them confidentially at 716-483-8477, or using the Tips 411 app.

