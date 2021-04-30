Harvey Weinstein to stay put at Wende Correctional Facility for now

During a virtual appearance Friday in Erie County Court, Weinstein's lawyer said he will file paperwork to further delay the request for a transfer to California.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein will be staying put at the Wende Correctional Facility for now.

During a virtual appearance on Friday in Erie County Court, Weinstein's lawyer indicated that he will file paperwork to further delay the request for a transfer to California. Los Angeles prosecutors want him back in their state to face more sexual assault charges.

Weinstein will likely need another court appearance now.

His lawyer wants him to stay at Wende, because of his "failing health."

Weinstein has been in Western New York since last spring after being convicted of several sex-related crimes.