GRAND ISLAND, NY-- A Grand Island woman is accused of assaulting a two-year-old child and putting the girl in intensive care.

Brianna Valenti, 26, is charged with reckless assault of a child, assault- conduct causing risk of death, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies were contacted by Child Protective Services for a child in ICU at Oishei Children's Hospital that they believed was victim of child abuse.

Investigators say the girl was taken to the hospital September 10 after she reportedly passed out and was having trouble breathing. They say she was unresponsive due to injuries she suffered.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Valenti. They say she is an acquaintance of the child's father.

Valenti was sent to the Erie County Holding Center on $150,000 bail.

The child is still in ICU at the hospital.

