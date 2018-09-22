GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. - According to a source within the Erie County Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old who investigators allege was injured by a woman caring for the child earlier this month, has died.

The toddler was being treated in the intensive care unit at Oshei Children's hospital for 12 days before passing away.

Brianna Valenti, 26, has been charged with reckless assault of a child, assault- conduct causing risk of death, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say the girl was taken to the hospital September 10 after she reportedly passed out and was having trouble breathing. They say she was unresponsive due to injuries she suffered.

No word on other charges at this time.

