Grand Island man facing several charges following road rage incident

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is facing several charges following a road rage incident on the I-190.

Troopers say they were called to a road rage incident on the I-190 on Grand Island Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

They say, through their investigation, Victor G. Freeman, 43, allegedly displayed a firearm to another driver. Troopers say the found a loaded polymer pistol without the serial numbers, which they call a 'ghost gun.'

The state police issued requested a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order (TERPO). Investigators found additional assault rifles, a shotgun, ghost gun kits and high-capacity ammunition magazines at Freeman's residence.

Freeman, 43, is charged with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. After searching Freeman's home, he was charged with additional crimes for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, assault rifles (two counts), criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, high-capacity magazine (nine counts) and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and defaced weapon.

Freeman was arraigned in Town of Grand Island court and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new plan to curb gun violence in the state. The New York State Police will now be required to file an 'Extreme Risk Protection Order" when they believe a person is a threat to themselves or others.

Hochul is also calling on state lawmakers to pass bills that will close loopholes in current laws and provide police with more tools to fight gun violence.