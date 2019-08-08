BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former employee has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Erie County SPCA.

Elizabeth Tyler, 53, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to a single count of Grand Larceny Thursday in State Supreme Court.

Tyler embezzled over $30,000 between January, 2015 and June of this year. An audit conducted by the animal shelter uncovered the theft. The results were then turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

As part of her plea, Tyler agreed to pay full restitution by the date of her sentencing, which Judge Paul Wojtaszek set for November 4.